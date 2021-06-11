Padikkal, Sakariya Among Fresh Faces Bracing for Sri Lanka Tour

Guilty of blowing hot and cold in the past, Nitish Rana seems to have injected some sense of order into his performances. The brawny dasher topped the run charts for Kolkata in IPL 2021 before the plug was pulled in the wake of the second and most lethal wave of COVID-19 in India. He has 13 fifties in the IPL with an aggregate of 1638 runs to go with three hundreds for Delhi in the domestic circuit.



Rana stands apart from the crowd in terms of his ability to dismiss the spinners from his very presence. He is blessed with muscular forearms and utilizes them to good effect when taking the aerial route. There are shades of Gautam Gambhir, who also happens to be his mentor, in the grace with which he goes inside out over cover or launches the slog sweep to perfection.



A game-changer when on song, Rana would look forward to cashing in on the opportunities lying ahead since they come at a premium in the breakneck atmosphere that is prevalent.