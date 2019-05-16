Dhoni Made Players Pay Rs 10,000 Each if Even One Was Late: Upton

India's former mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton once revealed that when MS Dhoni took over as the captain of the Indian cricket team in the 50-over format, the stumper had come up with a unique idea to ensure that his teammates were not late for any team meetings and training.

Speaking during a media event for his book 'The Barefoot Coach', Upton narrated how the then captains Anil Kumble and Dhoni came up innovative ideas.

"When I joined the team Anil Kumble was the captain of the Test team and MS Dhoni was the captain of the ODI team. We had a very self-governing process. So we said to the team ‘is it important to be on time for the practice and team meetings?' Everyone said yes it is," said Upton.