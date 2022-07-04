Openers Fire as All-Round India Seal SL ODI Series With 10 Wicket Win

The Indian women's team dominated from start to finish, with both the bat and ball, to hammer Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the second ODI and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, on Monday.

It is worth mentioning that the Indian team's openers fired for the first time on the tour, sharing a partnership of 174 runs to see the visitors home in just 25.4 overs and finally managing to silence their detractors after being pilloried for their below-par show.

It is the highest target successfully chased without losing a wicket in women's ODIs.