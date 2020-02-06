Only Rahul Can Make 360 Degree Batting Look Orthodox: Manjrekar

Even though India didn't end on the winning side in the first ODI against New Zealand, there were quite a few positives for the Men in Blue after the thrilling encounter.

One of those was the fluent batting performance by K.L. Rahul, who played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 88 and along with Shreyas Iyer (103) helped India post a formidable 348-run target for the Kiwis.

Rahul, who has been in the form of his life in the ongoing New Zealand tour, took just 64 balls to score those runs in the game at Seddon Park. During the course of his innings, Rahul hit 6 sixes and 3 boundaries, including a reverse scoop six off Jimmy Neesham.