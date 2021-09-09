ADVERTISEMENT

One Person in Indian Camp Tests Positive for COVID-19 in Manchester: Report

India lead the five-match Test series by 2-1 with Manchester being the final Test.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>India at a training session before the Lord's Test against England.</p></div>
i

Ahead of the fifth and final Test between India and England at Old Trafford, there is news coming in that one person in the visiting contingent has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to ESPN Cricinfo, someone in India’s support staff has tested positive for the virus. The latest positive test is said to have emerged after the round of testing from Wednesday.

The Indian team have cancelled their training session for Thursday. Virat Kohli and co had trained on Wednesday.

Ravi Shastri, Bharat Arun and R Sridhar, the head coach, bowling coach and fielding coach respectively, had earlier tested positive for the virus. The trio had not traveled with the team to Manchester and instead stayed back in London.

The final Test begins on 10 September, with India leading by 2-1 in the five-match series.

