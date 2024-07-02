One-off Test: Shafali, Smriti and Sneh Propel India to 10-Wicket Win Against SA

South African batters demonstrated exceptional mental resilience, fighting back against a formidable Indian bowling attack to stay in the game as they finished the third day of a one-off women's Test against India at 232 for 2 but only to get bowled out early in the fourth and final day on 373.

Chasing the target of 37 runs, India closed the game in half an hour as Shafali Verma (24) and Shubha Sateesh (17) took the hosts to a 10-wicket victory. For her 229 runs in the match--a maiden double century in the first inning helped Shafali to secure the 'Player of the Match' award.