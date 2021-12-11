Once Denied The Chance To Play Cricket, Yash Dhull To Lead India U-19 Team

Delhi-born Yash Dhull, who was once denied the chance to try his hand at cricket, is now all set to lead the India U-19 team in the ACC Asia Cup, which will be played in the UAE.

It was in 2008, when the six-year-old Yash residing in Janakpuri, West Delhi wanted to have a feel of the cricket bat in his neighbourhood. The kid tried to convince the older boys to let him play cricket with them, but they refused.