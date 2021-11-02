‘God Decides Your Destiny’: Yuvraj Singh Hints at a Return to the Pitch

Yuvraj took to Instagram to announce that he will be back playing cricket in February 2022. He wrote, “God decides your destiny !!On public demand il be back on the pitch hopefully in February ! Ain’t nothing like this feeling ! Thank you for your love and wishes mean a lot to me ! Keep supporting India, it’s our team and a true fan will show his or her support in tough times”.

Yuvraj won the Player of the Tournament in the 2011 World Cup where he was at his best with both the bat and ball. Yuvraj scored 362 runs at an average of 90.50 and claimed 15 wickets too. Yuvraj played the best cricket of his life in 2011 World Cup but he was diagnosed with cancer few days after the conclusion of 2011 World Cup.