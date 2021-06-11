Ollie Robinson Takes Break From All Cricket After Suspension

England pace bowler Ollie Robinson, who was suspended from international cricket following resurfacing of his old racist and sexist tweets, has taken a short break from cricket and will not be available for the first two T20 Blast fixtures for Sussex.

Though he was suspended by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) from international cricket after his Test debut at Lord's against New Zealand last week, he can still play for his county side Sussex.

The county, however, said in a statement that the pace bowler has taken a break.