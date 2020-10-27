Oldest Indian Test Cricketer DK Gaekwad Turns 92, Has Sharp Memory

"I made my Ranji Trophy debut in 1948. At that time MS University in Baroda wasn't there, so I played for Bombay University for two years, when players like Polly Umrigar and G. Ramchand played with me. And when MS University came up I was their first cricket captain. I also coached in Baroda on being appointed by the Board of Control for Cricket in India. I coached boys of various age groups in Baroda till 2000," said Gaekwad.

Anshuman said his father's "old memory" is still very sharp, though at times he tends to forget current events or repeat things.

"I went to meet him in the morning. And now, I am leaving with my wife, sons and daughters-in-law for a family get together at his place. It is going to be a close family thing. Father lives with my sister and her son and her daughter-in-law," Anshuman told IANS.