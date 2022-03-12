ODI WC: Mandhana, Harmanpreet & Bowlers Star as India Win by 155 Runs Against WI
Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur put on a record stand of 184 runs at Hamilton against West Indies.
After Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur scored sensational centuries, putting on a record partnership, India’s bowlers and fielders worked well in tandem, skittling out the West Indies for 162, to register a thumping 155-run win in Hamilton.
Mithali Raj-led India have now registered two wins in three games at the 2022 ODI Women’s World Cup in New Zealand. Opting to bat first, India, led by Mandhana (123) and Harmanpreet (109) took the team over the 300-run mark for the first time in the history of the ODI World Cup. In the process, Harmanpreet also became the first Indian to score 3 centuries in the history of the tournament.
Among the bowlers, Sneh Rana picked three wickets and Jhulan Goswami got her 40th ODI World Cup scalp, which made her the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament.
Batting first, India started off with a 49-run opening stand, Yastika Bhatia added 31 off 21 deliveries before Shakera Salman dismissed her, caught and bowled. Captain Mithali Raj followed suit soon after for 5, off Hayley Matthews in the 10th over.
Deepti Sharma and Mandhana put on 30 runs together after that. Deepti getting 15 of those before Anisa Mohammed sent her packing, leaving India at 78/3, and in a spot of bother.
The experienced Harmanpreet walked in to bat with Mandhana, and steadied the ship after the initial few wickets. India’s batters had their task cut task cut out, and the left-right duo took charge.
After Mandhana completed her half-century, she started to go through the gears, playing some exquisite shots, and going over the top with great effect too. Harmanpreet, who was coming off a half-century in the previous game against NZ, settled in and was keeping the scoreboard moving at the other end.
The opener drove, pulled and cut in emphatic manner, timing the shots to perfection, completing her hundred in the 40th over with a boundary off Hayley Matthews, while Harmanpreet had completed her half-century a few overs before that.
After that, Mandhana smashed Matthews for three boundaries in an over but off the next over, she was dismissed looking to go for a big pull shot, as Selman caught her in the deep off Shamilia Connell. Harmanpreet and Mandhana put on a record 184-run stand from 174 deliveries.
Harmanpreet, who was joined by young Richa Ghosh now, was hurtling towards her century. She continued in her merry ways, completing her century in the 47th over, as India looked to finish strongly. Richa added 5 to the cause before being run out while Harmanpreet used the crease well to unsettle the bowlers at the other end.
While Harmanpreet was going through the gears quite smoothly at her end, Pooja Vastrakar added 10 more to the cause, taking India past 300. In the penultimate over of the innings, Harmanpreet was dismissed for 109, looking to scoop it to third man before the innings wrapped up at 317/8.
In response, WI started quickly with Deandra Dottin and Hayley Matthews were finding the boundaries with relative ease, giving Mithali Raj and co a bit to think about. The batters looked dangerous, putting on a century stand before the end of the 13th over.
Slightly worried, India’s moment of relief came from Sneh Rana, who sent Dottin back first for 62 off 46 deliveries, caught smartly by Meghna Singh.
Meghna then got into the act soon after as Kycia Knight was sent packing, looking to find the boundary for 5. And four runs later, Stefanie Taylor became Meghna’s second wicket for 1, caught behind by Richa Ghosh.
A few deliveries later, Matthews was dismissed for 43 by Rana, as India roared back with telling blows.
Shermaine Campbell became Pooja Vastrakar’s first wicket for 11 while Chinnelle Henry (7) and Aaliyah Alleyne (4) made it a procession after that. India had the game firmly in control with the WI at 145/7.
Chedean Nation and Anisa Mohammed though resisted for a bit, batting before their partnership of 10 runs, in close to 10 overs, was broken by Jhulan Goswami. She dismissed Anisa for 2, and became the highest wicket-taker in the history of the tournament, with her 40th scalp.
Soon after, Nation was run out for 19, with Deepti Sharma and Meghna Singh producing a sensational piece of fielding to run out the batter. Selman and Connell delayed the inevitable for a bit before Sneh Rana picked her third wicket and put the seal on the contest.
