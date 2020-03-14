NZ Tour of Australia Called Off, Ferguson Put Under Isolation
The two remaining games of the Chappell-Hadlee ODI series between Australia and New Zealand were on Saturday cancelled as the visiting side will have to hurry back home to avoid a new set of travel restrictions owing to the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket will work together to identify a future opportunity to play both series," the statement added.
Lockie Ferguson in Isolation
It has been learnt that on Saturday, the New Zealand government tightened border restrictions and stating that all those entering the country from Australia would be subjected to a mandatory 14-day self-isolation period.
This new restrictions, which come into from Sunday midnight, would have led to the New Zealand team being quarantined if it stayed back to complete the assignment.
The first ODI of the series had taken place without spectators at the Sydney Cricket Ground.
"NZC understands and supports the government's position. This is a time of unprecedented risk and peril, and the personal health and well-being of our players is paramount," a statement from NZC said.
The Chappell-Hadlee series was the last international series still being played following the abandonment of England's tour of Sri Lanka and South Africa's one-day series in India on Saturday.
