NZ Players Overlooked in IPL for 2nd Rate Aussies: Doull

Commentator Simon Doull said that it might have not mattered if New Zealand batsman Devon Conway's unbeaten 99 against Australia in the first T20I had come before the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction. Conway went unsold at the auction and four days later, his innings helped New Zealand beat Australia by 53 runs in Christchurch.

After the innings, India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that Conway's innings came "four days late" indicating that it may have made a difference at the auction.