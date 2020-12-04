Nothing Untoward About Coded Signals During Match: Eoin Morgan

Morgan was also shown turning towards the analyst in the dugout and he said in an interaction with the media on the eve of England's first ODI against South Africa that it is a system he is using to compare decision-making on the field with that of those made with "hard data".

"For me, this is a system that we're going to use to try and help myself and the other leaders in the side, to take the emotion of the decision-making on the field and compare that to the hard data that is continuing to feed data into us, and the guys off the field," said Morgan.

"Hundred per cent within the spirit of the game. There's nothing untoward about it. It's about maximising information that we're taking in, and measuring it against things (like) coaches' recommendations, the data, what's going on. We're definitely going to continue with it, and give it enough of a sample size to see if it makes a difference to, or improves, our decision-making on the field or our performance."