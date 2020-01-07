Nothing Tougher Than Playing India in India: Marnus Labuschagne

Considered another Australian legend in making, young batsman Marnus Labuschagne is keen to test his skills against India, which he says is the toughest place to travel on a cricket assignment.

Labuschagne, 25, had a remarkable Test summer during which he scored four hundreds in five Tests, including a double century against New Zealand in the just-concluded third Test, which Australia won by 279 runs.

As the focus shifts from the red to white ball format, Labuchagne is gearing up for a tough test after being named in the Australian squad for the three-match series, starting 14 January in Mumbai.

"Whenever you play India, it's a tough series because they're a very tough opposition. They've got great batters and bowlers, so it's going to be a challenge," Labuschagne was quoted as saying by Cricket Australia website.