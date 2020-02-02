Not Thinking About T20 World Cup at the Moment: KL Rahul
In-form Indian batsman KL Rahul said he is not thinking about the T20 World Cup yet but hopes to continue batting in the same vein, after India swept New Zealand 5-0 in the T20I series.
Rahul also captained Indian in their fielding session as stand-in skipper Rohit Sharma got injured while batting. Virat Kohli was rested for the final game of the series.
"We came up with answers from every situation and it is a great result for me and the side. I am batting really well now and I am happy to do the roles I am doing for my side. Not thinking too much about the T20 World Cup at the moment, but hopefully I can continue batting this way," he added.
Rahul said the team is developing a winning habit.
"It is unfortunate what happened with Rohit, but hopefully he'll be fine in a couple of days," he said on Rohit who suffered with cramps after scoring 60 as India batted first. They won the final game by seven runs.
Rahul said leading up to the World Cup in October, the team wants to try out few strategies.
"We'll relax a little bit over the next couple of days and enjoy the victory. But once we start with the next series, the process will remain the same. We want to win games of cricket every time we go out. The kind of cricket we are playing is fun to watch and we hope to keep repeating this,” Rahul signed off.
