Not Seen Rohit Getting Emotional on the Field Like He Did on 29 June – Virat

Kohli said winning the T20 World Cup 2024 was a special moment for him as he had not realised the gravity of the moment when he was part of M.S. Dhoni's team which won the 2011 ODI World Cup at this same venue.

"I was 21-22 at that time and did not realise why the senior players were getting so emotional. After winning this World Cup, I have realised how special this is," said Kohli, who said he had instantly realised that it was time for him to say goodbye to the format and make way for youngsters.