Not Quite Performing to Standards I Need To: Jos Buttler

England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler has admitted that he is not quite performing to the level he should be in Test cricket and is working on improvement and a positive approach.

"I feel like I'm not quite performing to the standards I need to," Buttler was quoted as saying by ICC ahead of the New Year's Test against South Africa.

"I'm trying to improve that and affect games in positive ways for England," he added.

Buttler has so far played in 38 Tests in which he has scored 2,046 runs at an average of 33.