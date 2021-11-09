Not My Job to Ask Administrators For Break Before T20 World Cup: Ravi Shastri

"Absolutely. The communication has been free. We've managed players, especially with the training methods and everything. One thing, we were never short on communication. Everyone was free to speak. No one was treated as a junior. There were no seniors and juniors on this side. Everyone had the freedom to express himself.



"I think it's been one heck of a journey for me personally. I know it's my last day in the dressing room. I just spoke to the boys. But I'd like to thank the BCCI for giving me this opportunity, believing that I could do the job, and I wish the coach coming after me all the luck," said Shastri.



"I must thank in this also all the committees that were there in picking me as the coach. We've all tried on this team for some time in the series. I would like to thank all of them because they were all part of the journey. But one man I would like to give special mention to. His name is N. Srinivasan. He was the man who insisted I do this job in 2014. In fact, I didn't have the belief I could do this job. He seemed to have more belief in my ability than I had. I hope I haven't let him down. If you're listening, I got the opportunity, and I did my work without any agenda," added Shastri.