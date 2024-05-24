No Ex-Aussie Cricketer Approached With a Coaching Offer – Jay Shah

BCCI is looking for a new head coach for the men's cricket team as Rahul Dravid's stint will come to an end at the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

On 13 May, Indian board invited applications for Dravid's successor at the top job, with a deadline set for 27 May. The next India head coach would be appointed for the time period from 1 July, 2024 to 31 December, 2027.