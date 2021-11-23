'No Diet Plan Discussed,' Says BCCI Official After Reports of Food Restrictions
Reports had suggested that Indian team players were asked to not eat pork or beef by the BCCI.
Dismissing all the reports regarding Team India's 'new dietary plan', BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal on Tuesday said that the board has not issued any such directive to players or support staff, and they are free to eat as per their choice.
Reports on Tuesday had claimed the national cricket board (BCCI) has banned beef and pork in any form in Team India's new diet regime. It was also reported that the players are only allowed to consume meat in 'halal' form.
However, the BCCI treasurer has denied all the reports, saying that the so-called diet plan has never been discussed and will not be enforced.
"The BCCI has not given any direction to any player or team staff on what to eat and what not to eat. All these rumours are baseless," Dhumal told IANS.
"This diet plan has never been discussed and will not be enforced. The board doesn't advise anyone on what to eat and what not to eat. They are free to choose their own food," he added.
The reports on BCCI's alleged decision had earlier ignited a debate among the netizens. While many were criticising the board's move, few were also happy.
"#BCCI_Promotes_Halal" hashtag was on the top trending list on Twitter on Tuesday but the board treasurer's clarification may now settle the matter.
On the field, India, who registered a 3-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the recently concluded T20I series, are all set to face Kane Williamson's side in the Test series, starting on Thursday in Kanpur.
India and New Zealand are meeting in a Test series for the first time since the World Test Championship final earlier this year.
