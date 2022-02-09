No Confirmation on Ishant Sharma's Availability for Ranji Trophy: Report

"As and when, if he tells he wants to play, he will be included as he is a Delhi legend. But I don't know what has happened to him since he has been incommunicado for the last week. He hasn't come for Ranji team's practice sessions. We don't know what's on his mind," a senior DDCA selector was quoted as saying by PTI.

"We don't know if the Indian team management has told him something which may have led to a change in his mind-set.”

Ishant’s last Test was in Kanpur against New Zealand and he didn’t a look in for the three-match series in South Africa.

"Just like Wriddhi, even Ishant has got feelers that his India career might just be over. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are now India's No 1, 2 and 3 in priority list when all are fit," a senior BCCI source was quoted by PTI.

''Then comes Shardul Thakur, who is an all-rounder and Umesh Yadav was choice No.5.''

India’s next Test series is against Sri Lanka, with the games being played in Mohali and Bengaluru. The team will then play one Test in England and two in Bangladesh.

India’s Test team doesn’t have a captain named yet since Virat Kohli stepped down after the South Africa series.