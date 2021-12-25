NFT Auction: Bat Signed by 2011 World Cup Winning Team Fetches USD 25,000

The NFT auction, conducted by CricFlix in association with RevSportz and Fanatic Sports, garnered a total of USD 335,950 on Friday.



With an exclusive collection of 23 rare artifacts of world cricket, including the official souvenir and team autographs from India's maiden tour to England in 1932 were sold for USD14,500 (INR 10,88,080) and USD14,000 (INR 10,50,560) respectively. The auction roaster also saw the Don Brandman signed NFT stamp being sold for USD 26,600 (INR19,96,064).



Lata Mangeshkar's concert recording for the 1983 World Cup-winning team was bought for USD 21,000 (Rs 15,75,740) while Balasaheb Thackeray cartoons and autographs from India's first tour of Pakistan in 1952 were auctioned for USD 15,000 (Rs 11,25,528).



Meanwhile, the digital rights of India's first-ever Test skipper CK Naiyudu's collection, including his original bank account book and passport, were sold for USD 7500 and USD 9800 respectively.



Veteran India pacer Jhulan Goswami's 2017 World Cup semi-final jersey fetched USD 10,000. It was also the first-ever NFT from the women's cricketing world.