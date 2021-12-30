New Zealand's Ross Taylor to Retire from International Cricket After Home Summer

"It's been an amazing journey and I feel incredibly fortunate to have represented my country for as long as I have," he said.

"It's been such a privilege to play with and against some of the greats of the game and to have created so many memories and friendships along the way. But all good things must come to an end and the timing feels right for me.”

Among Taylor's achievements are the most Test runs by a Kiwi (7,584), most ODI runs (8,581) most ODI centuries for NZ (21), most 100s in all formats (40), the first player from any country to make 100 international appearances in each of the three formats, and the highest Test score in Australia by a visiting player (290 at Perth 2015).