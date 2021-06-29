Proud NZ Won WTC But India's a Formidable Team: Kane Williamson

"In sport, when you have tournaments and finals, these are set up in a way to provide excitement and opportunity in a one-off game. It never really tells the whole picture. As we know, this Indian team is a formidable side. They truly are a great side," Williamson told India Today on Monday.



"We are proud to have achieved a win in this match but that takes nothing away from the quality that India had in their team, how strong they are year in and year out. I have got absolutely no doubt they will win plenty, plenty more."



Williamson employed tall paceman Kyle Jamieson at the start of the reserve sixth day of the Test and it turned out to be the New Zealand skipper's masterstroke, after the bowler accounted for both overnight batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli to leave India in dire straits in the second innings.