Williamson and Taylor Guide New Zealand to World Test C’ship Title

Two of New Zealand cricket’s greatest ensured they were at the crease when the team got past the finish line and won the ICC’s first-ever World Test Championship title.

Kane Williamson remained unbeaten on 52 and Ross Taylor on 47 as their 96-run partnership helped beat India by 8 wickets on Wednesday night in Southampton.

The win is an apt redemption for New Zealand, who had lost the final of the last two 50-over World Cups, in 2015 and 2019.

Earlier in the day, the Kiwi bowlers ran through the Indian batting line-up and dismissed them for just 170 runs. And then they scaled the 139-run target courtesy Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor.