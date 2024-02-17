Kyle Jamieson Ruled Out for Nearly a Year Due to Back Stress Fracture Diagnosis

Head coach Gary Stead said the players and support staff felt terrible for Jamieson. “We’ve all seen how much work Kyle has put into returning to international cricket and for him to have a setback like this is tough news to get.”

“On the positive side we know how determined he is to keep playing cricket for New Zealand and we will be fully behind him on the rehabilitation road ahead. His resolve is undiminished.”

Jamieson had picked figures of 2/35 & 4/58 in New Zealand’s first Test win over South Africa, before the stress fracture in back resurfacing meant he’s unlikely to play cricket this year, thus ruling him out of second Test at Hamilton, which the Blackcaps won to claim the series 2-0. New Zealand are slated to announce squad for the home series against Australia on Monday.