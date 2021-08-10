New Zealand Legend Chris Cairns on Life Support in Australia
Cairns, 51, suffered an aortic dissection, which is a tear inside the body’s main artery, in Canberra last week.
New Zealand cricket legend Chris Cairns has reportedly collapsed and is on life support in Australia, according to NZ Herald.
Cairns, 51, suffered an aortic dissection, which is a tear inside the body’s main artery, in Canberra last week. He will soon be transferred to a specialist hospital in Sydney.
He has reportedly undergone several operations since collapsing, but the Herald says he has not responded to the treatment.
The former all-rounder played 62 tests and 215 one day internationals for New Zealand from 1989-2006.
He scored 3320 runs in Test cricket at an average of over 33, and took 218 wickets at an average of 29.40.
In ODIs, Cairns scored 4950 runs at 29.46, and took 201 wickets at 32.80.
The son of former New Zealand all-rounder Lance Cairns, Chris was named as one of five Wisden Cricketers of the year in 2000.
Cairns has been living in Australia with his family for several years.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.