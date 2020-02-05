NZ Head Coach Gary Stead Criticised For Missing India ODIs

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is facing sharp criticism for his "pre-planned" leave for the ongoing three-match ODI series against India.

New Zealand, who faced a complete whitewash in the five-match T20I series, will be mentored by bowling coach Shane Jurgensen for the three ODI fixtures. The leave has sparked outrage with former captain Jeremy Coney being at the forefront of critics.

"This is probably the most important season we've had for 10 years, with no Zimbabwe, Bangladesh and West Indies to feast on," ESPNcricinfo quoted Coney as telling Radio Sport Breakfast.