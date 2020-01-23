Christchurch to Host 2021 ICC Women’s World Cup Final

Auckland, Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin and Christchurch are the six New Zealand cities which will host matches in the 2021 edition of the Women's World Cup.

The tournament, which features 31 matches played between 6 February and 7 March, will be capped by the final in Christchurch under lights at Hagley Oval, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed.

Hamilton and Tauranga will be hosting the semi-finals.

Women's World Cup CEO Andrea Nelson said she was delighted to announce the six host cities for what promises to be a truly national event.