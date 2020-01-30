NZ Call Nation’s Tallest Cricketer Jamieson for ODIs Against India
Injuries to frontline fast bowlers have forced New Zealand to opt for fresh blood in their pace attack, including the country's tallest cricketer Kyle Jamieson, for the upcoming three-match ODI series against India.
The 6'8" tall uncapped Jamieson could be in for a potential debut in the series starting 5 February in Hamilton, while Scott Kuggeleijn and Hamish Bennett return to the squad after a long absence.
Nicknamed Killa, the towering Jamieson has been using his height to good effect in the domestic circuit, bouncing out batsmen. Born in Auckland and brought up in Canterbury, the 25-year-old has of late sparkled for New Zealand A, including against the touring India A side recently.
The Black Caps will rely on Tim Southee's experience, while Colin de Grandhomme returns to the squad after being left out for the last two T20Is. Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner will be the all-round options.
He will be released for the second unofficial 'Test' between India A and New Zealand A in Christchurch on February 7.
Coach Gary Stead said his team was aware of the task at hand and looked up to his batsmen to step up.
"We've seen from the Twenty20 series (India) are clearly as strong as ever," Stead said. "While the bowling line-up has a fresh look, the batting is very settled and we'll likely have the same top eight batsmen from the World Cup finals.”
This is the first ODI series for New Zealand since their infamous loss in the 2019 World Cup final.
New Zealand trail the ongoing five-match T20 international series against India 0-3.
