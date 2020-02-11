Kiwis Bag Series 3-0, First ODI Whitewash For India in 31 Years

Guptill smacked six fours and four sixes as the Indian new ball bowlers faced an onslaught. Shardul Thakur (1-87) and Navdeep Saini (0-68) struggled to find their rhythm and were taken for runs, while Jasprit Bumrah finished the series wicket-less.

Yuzvendra Chahal (3-47) provided the breakthrough, bowling Guptill in the 17th over. At the other end, Nicholls scored a half-century off 72 balls and anchored the innings.

He added 53 runs with Kane Williamson (22), but Chahal struck twice and Ravindra Jadeja (1-45) removed in-form Ross Taylor (12) cheaply. New Zealand were reduced to 189 for four in the 33rd over at that stage.