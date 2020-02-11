Kiwis Bag Series 3-0, First ODI Whitewash For India in 31 Years
India suffered their first ODI series whitewash in more than three decades as they failed to prevent New Zealand from completing a 3-0 sweep with a five-wicket victory in the third and final ODI in Mount Maunganai on Tuesday, 11 February.
Henry Nicholls scored 80 in 103 balls and Martin Guptill made 66 off 46 as the Black Caps scored 300 for five in 47.1 overs. Colin de Grandhomme smacked 58 not out off 28 balls at the end to help seal the win with 17 deliveries to spare.
Earlier, India had scored 296 for seven after being put into bat, thanks to K L Rahul's (112) fourth ODI hundred.
Guptill smacked six fours and four sixes as the Indian new ball bowlers faced an onslaught. Shardul Thakur (1-87) and Navdeep Saini (0-68) struggled to find their rhythm and were taken for runs, while Jasprit Bumrah finished the series wicket-less.
Yuzvendra Chahal (3-47) provided the breakthrough, bowling Guptill in the 17th over. At the other end, Nicholls scored a half-century off 72 balls and anchored the innings.
He added 53 runs with Kane Williamson (22), but Chahal struck twice and Ravindra Jadeja (1-45) removed in-form Ross Taylor (12) cheaply. New Zealand were reduced to 189 for four in the 33rd over at that stage.
"They (New Zealand) played with a lot more intensity after the T20 series. They deservedly won 3-0," said Virat Kohli, under whose captaincy India thrashed the hosts 5-0 in the preceding T2O series.
India's fielding was lax and failed to build pressure on the Black Caps, an apt representation of their struggles in this series.
He put on 100 runs with Shreyas Iyer (62 off 63 balls) for the fourth wicket, and later on another 107 runs with Manish Pandey (42 off 48 balls) for the fifth wicket. Hamish Bennett finished with 4-64 from ten overs.
India made another poor start. Kyle Jamieson (1-53) bowled Mayank Agarwal (1), who has suffered a torrid tour of New Zealand thus far. The big blow came when Virat Kohli (9) was out caught at third man in the seventh over.
Prithvi Shaw provided the initial flourish with 40 off 42 balls, but he was run-out going for a suicidal second run in the 13th over.
But Iyer couldn't carry on, out caught off Jimmy Neesham (1-50).
It was down to Rahul then, who crossed 50 off 66 balls. His partnership with Pandey progressed well as India reached 250 in the 45th over.
Rahul's hundred came off 104 balls, and he perished in a bid to accelerate. This is where India's innings fell apart, as Pandey also holed out off Bennett shortly afterwards.
(With inputs from PTI)
