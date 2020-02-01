Faltering Kiwis Should Tackle Super Over Jinx With Clear Planning

Virat Kohli is pumping his fists in celebration, the Indian dressing room is overjoyed and the few Indian fans in the stands can be seen frantically waving the national flag. India needed two to win from two balls in the Super Over when Kohli sealed the match with a cross-batted slash for four off Tim Southee on Friday in Wellington.

With so much emotion from one side, you would expect the other side to experience equally opposite reactions. But the Kiwis aren't stone-faced or rejected. Mitchell Santner is seen sporting a smile. Tim Southee just walks back to his mark and takes his cap from the umpire while casually passing a remark or two.