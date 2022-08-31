New Zealand All-Rounder Colin de Grandhomme Retires From International Cricket

"I accept that I am not getting any younger and that the training is getting harder, particularly with the injuries," said de Grandhomme in NZC statement.

"I also have a growing family and am trying to understand what my future looks like post-cricket. All of this has been on my mind over the past few weeks.”

"I've been fortunate enough to have had the opportunity to play for the BLACKCAPS since debuting in 2012 and I'm proud of my international career - but I feel this is the right time to finish."

De Grandhomme departs the international stage with an impressive record, particularly in the Test arena; his 29 matches realising 1432 runs at 38.70, including centuries against the West Indies and South Africa, and 49 wickets at 32.95 – including six for 41 on debut against Pakistan.