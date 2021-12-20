ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand Agree to Tour Pakistan Twice Next Season

The 2nd tour's been arranged as a replacement for matches lost after NZ abandoned its tour of Pakistan in October.

IANS
Cricket
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Hours before the start of the series, New Zealand had pulled out of their tour of Pakistan and left the country in October</p></div>
The New Zealand cricket team will tour Pakistan twice next season, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and New Zealand Cricket (NZC) said on Monday.

The second tour has been arranged as a replacement for the matches lost after New Zealand abandoned its tour of Pakistan hours before the opening match in Rawalpindi in October, following a New Zealand government security alert.

"Following successful meetings between the two administrations in Dubai last month, it was agreed the BLACKCAPS would tour Pakistan in December 2022-January 2023 to play two WTC Tests and three ICC Super League ODIs -- before returning in April for five ODIs and five T20s," said an NZC statement on Monday.

The first visit will be a part of the Future Tours Programme (FTP).

NZC added that the second tour will comprise two extra ODIs, over and above those initially scheduled, and will take place in April as it needs to be played during the current FTP cycle, which ends in May 2023.

NZC chief executive David White said his organisation was pleased the New Zealand team would be returning to Pakistan.

"Our respective chairmen, Ramiz Raja and Martin Snedden, had very fruitful and constructive discussions while in Dubai, further strengthening the bond between the two organisations," said White. "It's good to be going back."

PCB chairman Ramiz Raja welcomed the development.

"I am pleased with the outcomes of our discussions and negotiations, and thank Martin Snedden and his board for their understanding and support," said Raja. "This reflects the strong, cordial and historic relations the two boards have, and reconfirms Pakistan's status as an important member of the cricket fraternity."

With details of the tours and matches now confirmed, the PCB and NZC will continue to work together to finalise the series dates, which will be announced in due course.

