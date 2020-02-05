New Skipper De Kock Stars as South Africa Trump England in 1st ODI

Quinton de Kock made an ideal start to his full-time captaincy of South Africa's one-day international team on Tuesday when he hit a century as his side beat England by seven wickets in the first ODI at Newlands.

De Kock made 107 and Temba Bavuma hit 98 as South Africa chased down an England total of 258 for eight with 14 balls to spare.

De Kock and Bavuma shared a second wicket partnership of 173 off 170 balls, dominating an England team which included only five of the side that won the World Cup last year.