New Selectors to Be in Office by End of India’s NZ Tour: Madan Lal

BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) member Madan Lal says two new selectors will be in office by the time the national team's tour of New Zealand winds up early next month.

Former India cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh and Sulkashana Naik are the other two members of the CAC, which has been tasked to find replacements for outgoing chairman of selectors MSK Prasad and his fellow panel member Gagan Khoda.

"We have received a list of 44 applicants and we should have the two selectors appointed by the end of New Zealand tour," Lal told PTI, referring to the ongoing tour, which will end on March 5 after a two-Test series starting on Friday.