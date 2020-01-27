New Selection Committee to Pick Squad for SA ODIs: Sourav Ganguly

The revamped selection committee with a new chairman at helm will pick the Indian squad for the three ODIs at home in March, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Monday, 27 January.

Laxman Sivaramakrishnan, Ajit Agarkar, Rajesh Chauhan and Venkatesh Prasad are some of the key contenders to replace outgoing chairman MSK Prasad (South zone) and Gagan Khoda (Central zone) in the five-member panel.

"The Test squad for New Zealand has already been picked by the old committee and new committee's first meeting will be held before home ODI series against South Africa. The interviews for short-listed candidates will happen soon," Ganguly said.