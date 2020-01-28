Never Take Short Cuts, Don’t Cheat: Tendulkar Tells Youngsters

Giving his own example, cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday, 28 January exhorted youngsters not to take short cuts in life if they are to avoid getting "exposed in front of the world".

"In my life I have learnt so many things, one thing which I possibly missed out, talking about discipline, concentration, focus, planning, execution, but above all I think there were number of occasions when I was not able to perform to my expectations," Tendulkar said.

"I failed also, but sport and right team taught me to get back on my feet again and not find short cuts. There will be tough challenges along the way (but) don't cheat (otherwise) you will get exposed in front of the whole world," he added.