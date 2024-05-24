Netravalkar, Ali Khan Share 5 Wickets as USA Beat Bangladesh to Win Series 2-0

Asked to bat first, the United States were restricted to 144/6 in 20 overs with Shoriful Islam (2-29), Mustafizur Rahman (2-31) and Rishad Hossain (2-21) sharing the spoils.

Skipper Monank Patel and Steven Taylor raised 44 runs for the opening partnership before Taylor was out to Rishad Hossain for 31 off 28 balls (4x3, 6x2). Andries Gous was out for a first-ball duck but Patel, who anchored the innings, found a willing partner in Aaron Jones (35 off 34 balls) as they raised 60 runs for the third wicket partnership.

Patel top-scored with 42 off 38 balls, studded with four boundaries and one six while Corey Anderson hit a 10-ball 11 as the United States were restricted to a paltry score.

However, thanks to their superb bowling, they did not allow the Bangladesh batters to prosper and struck early blows to win the match. Netravalkar caught Soumya Sarkar off his own bowling in the fourth ball of the first over and Jasdeep Singh sent back Tanzid Hasan for 19 as Bangladesh slumped to 30/2 in the fifth over.