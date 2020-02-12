Nepal Bundle out USA for Joint-Lowest Score in ODI History
Young leg-spin sensation Sandeep Lamichhane on Tuesday claimed six wickets as Nepal shot out USA for the joint-lowest ODI score in history.
Only Xavier Marshall (16) could reach double figures as USA were bowled out for 35 in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 match played at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground.
Nepal also broke the world record for the least balls taken by a team to bowl out the opposition in an ODI as they bundled out USA inside 12 overs.
The next lowest scores are of Canada (36), Zimbabwe (38) and Sri Lanka (43).
Nepal chased down the target in 32 balls with eight wickets in hand. The match also entered history books as it was the shortest-ever ODI. The match was completed in just 17.2 overs.