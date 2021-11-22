Need to Keep Our Feet on Ground, Says Dravid After Series Win Over NZ

The batting legend also pointed out that the emergence of young players is positive that India can take from the series.

"It's been really good to see some of the young guys come through. We have given the opportunity to some of the boys who haven't played a lot of cricket over the last few months with some of our more experienced players taking a break. We saw some of the skills available to us and we will keep building those skills as we move forward," he said.

Dravid also highlighted that the side will be much stronger when regular players come back. According to him, it's really great to have multiple options.

"With some of our players coming back in, it will definitely make the side stronger. But it's really great to see that we have got options, we can mix and match, we can look at different players at different places. It's going to be a long season from hereon till the next WC," he said.

"There's a lot of games to be played, so we have to do that with some of our players and be realistic with the amount of cricket they can play. It's nice to see people step up and do well at this stage," he added.