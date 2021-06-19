Need More Test Exposure to Avoid Collapses: Smriti Mandhana

"We can consider for sure that we aren't used to batting beyond 50 overs that much. But I wouldn't say I got out because of lack of experience in Test matches because I threw my wicket away in the last session of yesterday (Thursday)," Smriti told ESPNcricinfo at the end of the third day's play on Friday, when India were 83/1 in the second innings with Shafali Verma batting on 55.

"But, definitely, I think a slight pressure of ending the day being not out, that might play a bit of a part (in the loss of wickets in a heap) and that will come with experience. The more we play Test matches, the more we'll get used to the conditions -- one over before lunch or one over before the day's end and all those sessions, so we can be more mature about (approaching them) and not take pressure," said Smriti.