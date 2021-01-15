Navdeep Saini Injures Groin, Being Monitored by Medical Team
Navdeep Saini looks to have injured his groin and was taken off the field during the 36th over.
An already injury-ravaged Indian team has been hit with another big scare with Navdeep Saini forced to go off the field due to pain in his groin.
The right-arm pacer is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team, the BCCI informed on Friday.
The 28-year-old visibly seemed to be in a lot of discomfort, holding onto his thighs, after his follow-through as he bowled his fifth delivery during the post-lunch session to Marnus Labuschagne in the 36th over of the Australian innings. Incidentally, it was the same delivery on which skipper Ajinkya Rahane dropped Labuschagne at gully.
The physio was brought on and Saini left the field after doing some stretches. Rohit Sharma bowled the final delivery to complete the over.
"Navdeep Saini has complained of pain in his groin. He is currently being monitored by the BCCI medical team," BCCI said in a statement.
Saini did get back on the field four overs later but the injury forced him to go off, without bowling another over.
In fact, the last remaining ball of his over had earlier been bowled by Rohit Sharma.
India’s travelling party has been ravaged by injuries with Jasprit Bumrah, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Hanuman Vihari all left out of this game. In their place T Natarajan, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Mayank Agarwal have been brought in.
