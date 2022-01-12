Navdeep Saini and Jayant Yadav Added to India Squad for South Africa ODIs

The Indian team is being captained by KL Rahul with the newly appointed white-ball captain Rohit Sharma out of action due to an injury. Ace all rounder Ravindra Jadeja too isn’t part of the squad due to injury.

“Team India off-spinner Washington Sundar has been ruled out of the forthcoming ODI series against South Africa after testing positive for COVID-19 during the camp in Bengaluru. Sundar was supposed to travel to Cape Town with the ODI members on Wednesday and join the rest of the squad ahead of the ODI series starting January 19th.”

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Jayant Yadav as replacement for Sundar,” the BCCI statement read.

“The Committee also added fast bowler Navdeep Saini to the ODI squad as a back-up for Mohammed Siraj who is still recovering from his hamstring injury that he sustained in the 2nd Test against South Africa in Johannesburg.”

Saini last played an ODI for India on the tour of Sri Lanka, where a second string side travelled as the majority of the players were in England for a Test tour.