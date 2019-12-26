National Anti-Doping Agency Collects Sample at Ranji Game

The officials of the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) checked in at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground for 'in-competition' testing of cricketers playing the Ranji Trophy group A league game between Delhi and Hyderabad.

Two representatives - a Dope Control Officer and Chaperone - collected samples of the players during the lunch time of the match.

"NADA officials came for random testing. As per our knowledge, they will be randomly selecting one player each from either side. Today, Hyderabad opener Tanmay Agarwal and Delhi opener Kunal Chandela gave their urine samples," a senior DDCA official told PTI today.