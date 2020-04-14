Lyon & Starc Keen to See How Virat Kohli Adapts to Empty Stadiums

Sports calendars have been shredded worldwide, including international and domestic cricket all over.

Last month, Australia's ODI series against New Zealand was called off after the first match. The 32-year-old Lyon is still excited by the prospect of the series against India.

"I'm excited about the prospect of India coming out to Australia, it's up there with the biggest series alongside the Ashes. They're an absolute powerhouse of the cricket world, and to have those guys out here is going to be fantastic," he said.

Lyon remains hopeful that the home series will go ahead, with or without fans.

"Playing in front of crowds or no crowds is out of our control, we've got to follow the advice of all the amazing medical people around the world.

"I haven't thought about no crowds or massive crowds, it's just about the opportunity of playing against India again," he said.