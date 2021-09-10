'I Have a Lot of Sympathy With The Indian Players,' Says Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain has said that while the situation on the cancellation of the fifth Test between England and India is evolving, it is a mess.

The fifth Test between England and India scheduled to start from Friday was cancelled due to fears of further increase in number of COVID-19 cases in the Indian camp.

"While it is an evolving situation, it's a mess. There is still a debate about who has forfeited and the actual result of the game, that hasn't been clarified yet. The ECB will work that out with India and the ICC in due course. So, there's been no forfeiture. It is just an evolving situation where this Test match has been cancelled and that will be the end of the Indian tour of England," said Hussain while speaking to Sky Sports from Old Trafford Cricket Ground.