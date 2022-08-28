Naseem Shah to Make His T20I Debut for Pakistan in Asia Cup Clash Against India

Naseem featured in Pakistan’s ODI side for the first time earlier this month against Netherlands and has played three times so far and has picked up 10 wickets.

“I recently made my white-ball debut, in the ODIs. I could perform good there. The debut match of any format you play is always an important match for you, the kind of impact you create,” Naseem said.

Speaking about the upcoming match against India, Naseem said, “We all know it's a big match, but I will try to play it as a normal game and hope to perform well.”

“Firstly, I want to thank God and happy to play all three formats for Pakistan. There are a lot of people who have helped me with my cricket, but it will take a long time to list each one of them. I would like to thank them all, my family, especially those who pray for me,” he concluded.