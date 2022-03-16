From Nari Contractor to Smriti Mandhana: The Saga of Head Injuries in Cricket

Vivian Richards doesn't remember being hit on the head. Sunil Gavaskar, well, only once on the forehead by the fearsome Malcolm Marshall. Not that there was no helmet back then. In fact, Gavaskar got himself a custom-made 'headgear' in the latter part of his career but as an expert told him, if he had got hit on the head, it would have meant certain death because of that headgear itself! To cut the long story short, batters had to be quick to dodge a ball and keep their eyes always on the ball to survive (literally) against the likes of Lillee, Thomson, Garner, or Holding.

But does that mean batters' techniques have suddenly become inadequate? Gavaskar himself has a theory. While speaking to Sony Sports Network, the former opener said, "It's more to do today with the fact that everybody has got this front press, where they are technically moving forward, which is a little bit difficult, which is the reason why on bouncy pitches you have [batsmen struggling]."